Robert Downey, Jr. shifts his smartphone allegiance to OnePlus

This isn't the first time Downey has backed a phone. He appeared in a bizarre, billion-dollar global ad campaign for HTC circa 2013. He reportedly earned $12 million for his work. Since then, Downey's popularity has only grown, thanks to his leading roles in the Avengers movies, which have been especially popular across Asia, where The Verge says Downey's OnePlus ads will run.

And as for the McLaren, OnePlus previously teamed up with the car maker on its OnePlus 6T McLaren edition, which boasted race car-fast speeds. Based on the picture, this could be the beginning of a OnePlus-Downey-McLaren mashup.