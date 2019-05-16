Sega adds rare 'Mega Man' and more to Genesis Mini lineup

The latest confirmed titles are Mega Man®: The Wily Wars, Street Fighter II'®: Special Champion Edition, Sonic Spinball, Phantasy Star IV, Beyond Oasis, Ghouls 'N Ghosts®, Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle, Golden Axe, Vectorman and Wonder Boy in Monster World.

When the console arrives September 16th, it'll cost $80 and come with two full-size controllers. We know it will include these games, as well as classics like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Shining Force, Gunstar Heroes and Comix Zone, Space Harrier II, Puyo Puyo 2, Rent-a-Hero, Castlevania Bloodlines and Powerball. But there are another 10 titles that SEGA has yet to reveal.