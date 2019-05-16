Sony's 4K OLED Xperia 1 hits the US July 12th

The handset packs in the first 4K OLED display on a smartphone, which measures 6.5 inches and has a 21:9 ratio. It has three rear cameras which take advantage of eye autofocus tracking, as seen in Sony's mirrorless A7 cameras. The Xperia 1 also includes Dolby Atmos sound, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.