Wirecutter's best deals: Mackie CR3 computer speakers drop to $67

Street price: $700; deal price: $600

Back down to $600, this is a great opportunity to save on a 55-inch television that offers great value even at full price. While we initially saw this television released at $800, recent pricing has seen it closer to $700 with only one previous drop to this level that didn't involve a quasi-rebate in the form of an eGift card. An added bonus is the available store pickup for those who don't want to deal with potential delivery hassles.

The Vizio P-Series F1 55" 4K TV is the top pick in our guide to the best LCD/LED TV. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "The 2018 Vizio P-Series F1 offers everything you need to enjoy a high-end TV experience today. The TV uses full-array local dimming, which produces superior contrast ratios for SD and HD content but also provides the best HDR experience on an LCD TV. The LCD panel has a native 120 Hz refresh rate, so films, TV programs, sports, and video games all look smooth, without excess judder or fake-looking motion interpolation. The preset calibrated image modes make it easy to get a good picture without an expensive calibration, and this TV has more HDMI inputs than the competition. Integrated streaming services and support for Alexa and Google Home control round out the essential features."

Street price: $40; deal price: $32 with clipped on-page coupon

If you're in need of a USB-C hub right now and don't need a microSD card reader or ethernet, this is a solid chance to save on this option, a slightly longer and less full-featured option than our top pick. You'll need to clip the on-page coupon to drop the price of the grey color to $32, less than our top pick goes for currently but more than some of the best deals we've seen for that option. If you can wait or need the missing ports, our top pick may be the better option when it goes on sale, but this is still a nice drop and the lowest we've seen this model.

The HooToo USB-C Hub HT-UC001 is the budget pick in our guide to the best USB-C hubs and docks. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "HooToo's USB C Hub HT-UC001 isn't quite as full-featured or compact as Vava's hub, but it offers many of the same ports for about two-thirds of the price. Providing three USB-A ports, HDMI output, USB-C power passthrough, and a full-size SD card slot, it's a good option if you want to be able to use wired accessories and hook up to an external display but aren't concerned about using a wired network connection."

Street price: $100; deal price: $67 with code DKL13

Use code DKL13 at checkout to drop this blue-trimmed version of these recommended computer speakers down to $67 in cart. Recommended for their affordable blend of sound quality and user-friendliness, this is the lowest price we've seen for the CR3, which still go for around $100 when not on sale. If you're looking for a smaller set of speakers and don't need or want Bluetooth, this is a great option at an excellent price.

The Mackie CR3 are the budget pick in our guide to the best computer speakers. Wirecutter Associate Staff Writer Daniel Varghese and John Higgins wrote, "If you're willing to compromise a bit on sound quality and connection options to save money, consider the Mackie CR3 set. It has most of the same convenient features and design elements as the Mackie CR4BT but in a smaller form with a smaller woofer—which means the speakers can't play quite as loud or as deep as the CR4BT. The CR3 also lacks Bluetooth, so it doesn't connect as easily to your mobile devices. Still, these are by far the best-sounding computer speakers we've tested in this price range and a significant upgrade for anyone who has been using their computer's built-in speakers."

Street price: $130; deal price: $102

If you're an owner of an iPhone XR and are seeking additional battery life, this is a nice opportunity to save on the official Apple battery case. At $102 from $129, this is a solid drop for this model intended for use with one of Apple's more affordable recent releases. This case offers a 77% charge, significantly more than other available battery cases, as well as nice to have features like access to the Lightning port and the ability to charge wirelessly.

The Apple iPhone XR Smart Battery Case is our battery case pick for the XR in our guide to the best iPhone cases. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "The Apple Smart Battery Case for XS, XS Max, and XR provides more charge to your drained phone than the competition, the most important feature of any battery case. On top of that, it offers advantages that come from the first-party integration of hardware and software, like still being able to use the Lightning port, and on-screen battery indicators. Unlike most battery cases, it can also charge wirelessly, so you don't have to remove the case if you use a Qi charger."

