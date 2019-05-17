LG's custom chip is made to power AI in appliances and robots

Similarly, the LG Neural Engine is intended to process image and voice data even when it's not connected to the cloud. That means a device with the chip could recognize its environment and adjust settings accordingly, navigate through a place it hasn't been before and understand a user's commands in natural language -- all offline. LG also claims powerful security is built in -- with all the data it takes in, resisting hackers who could remotely control a unit or use your washing machine's sensors to violate your privacy would an unwanted outcome.

The Korean company has been investing heavily in AI, most recently opening a new research lab in Toronto to follow its other North American location in Silicon Valley, so while this may be a first, it's definitely not the last thing we'll hear about LG and AI.