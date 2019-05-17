Grumpy Cat dies at the age of seven

Grumpy Cat, the adorably grouchy-looking meme machine kitty, has passed away. The family of the dearly departed cat said she suffered complications from a urinary tract infection. She died on Tuesday at the age of seven.
Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97— Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019
Her world-famous expression was the result of a birth defect, and Grumpy's owners parlayed her popularity into a multimillion-dollar empire, with merchandise, books and a Lifetime movie. As you might expect, tributes flooded in following the news of her passing.
goodbye grumpy cat pic.twitter.com/2LmoYXM1Rr— shitty watercolour (@SWatercolour) May 17, 2019
Hope they meet in heaven #RIPGrumpyCat 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/qdPlt7poGb— Greeshma Megha M.S (@GreeshmaMegha) May 17, 2019
Thank you, Grumpy Cat, for understanding @OscarTheGrouch like no one else can. ❤️ https://t.co/6jndLd1Enj pic.twitter.com/j8PrUG39kh— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 17, 2019