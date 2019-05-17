Tesla adjusts Autopilot to comply with new EU regulations

Tesla said that the steering wheel will be limited in how far it can turn when on Autosteer. This will likely make sharp turns more challenging. Also, lane changes must be made quickly: "Additionally, to initiate Auto Lane Change, the turn signal must be engaged to the first detent (held partially up or down) and the lane change must start within 5 seconds of engaging the turn signal," wrote Tesla.

Tesla has met a few challenges in regulation-heavy Europe; the Model 3 debuted sans Autopilot due to a delay in regulatory approval. Despite setbacks and its expensive price tag, the California automaker has been a hit in the EU; the Model 3 was the best-selling premium midsize sedan in its first month there, outpacing the Mercedes-Benz C class and other European cars. But if Tesla's advancements only face more regulatory hurdles, that may change.