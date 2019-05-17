The Morning After: Sony and Microsoft are teaming up

Even with a huge charging case and divisive hook design.

Powerbeats Pro review: The best-sounding Beats headphones yet



The $250 Powerbeats Pro is a great all-around option for workout headphones, and the features, reliability and sound quality make it a solid choice for everyday use, too.



The Iron Man actor has a new endorsement deal.

Robert Downey, Jr. shifts his smartphone allegiance to OnePlus



RDJ shared on his Weibo page a photo of himself holding a 7 Pro and standing in front of a McLaren. "Good to work with a technology brand I can vibe with," he wrote.

What if Apple was your cable company?

Apple's new TV app is a work in progress



In theory, this revamped TV app is the sort of seamless experience we've come to expect from Apple. In practice, though, it's clear the company still has work to do.



Yes, that happened.

Lenovo bizarrely teases a foldable Razr with... a fan render?



According to Sina Tech, Lenovo shared a video with media that showed a new RAZR-like folding phone in action. However, we later learned that the video shown was edited from a fan render. So what's really going on? Your guess is as good as ours.



Next up, more cross-platform online gaming?

Sony and Microsoft team up on cloud-based gaming and entertainment



The two companies are planning to work together to build future cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure that will support gaming and content streaming. Sony will also use Microsoft data centers for its existing game and streaming platforms.



Plus a software update is adjusting charge and thermal settings on some of its batteries.

NTSB says Tesla's Autopilot was active during fatal Model 3 crash



The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report that Tesla's Autopilot system was active at the time of a fatal Model 3 crash in Delray Beach, Florida. Data showed the car's driver, who died in the March 1st incident, activated Autopilot around 10 seconds before the collision. In the approximately eight seconds before the Tesla crashed into a semi truck, the car didn't detect the driver's hands on the wheel. Separately, it's updating the software on Model S and Model X vehicles after a Model S was recorded bursting into flames in Hong Kong.

But wait, there's more...

