Ask Engadget is going back to school

Last year Ask Engadget put out a call for tech questions from students, parents and teachers, with the goal of helping answer as many of your burning back to school questions as possible. We helped you figure out if you should build your own PC or buy a TV for your dorm room. And now we're doing it again. If you or someone in your household finds themselves in need of advice or information on a gadget, service or upcoming purchase, give us a holler! Send your inquiries to ask@engadget.com and we'll get you a reply from our staff, on the pages of this website, closer to the start of the school year.