Google rolls out a refreshed, more personal Smart Display interface

Google introduced an updated Smart Display interface alongside the Nest Hub Max, and now you don't need that new hardware to see what the fuss is about. The 9to5Google team has discovered that Google is rolling out the refreshed interface to the Nest Hub (formerly the Home Hub) and, presumably, third-party devices. The new home screen ditches the all-white Material Design appearance in favor of a more personal carousel of cards that keeps your wallpaper in the background. You won't see as much of the weather forecast, but you should have more overall info at a glance.