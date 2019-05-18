Show More Results

Image credit: Nicole Lee/Engadget
Recommended Reading: Trusting companies despite privacy lapses

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele
13m ago in Internet
Nicole Lee/Engadget

People say they care about privacy but they continue to buy devices that can spy on them
Rani Molla,
Vox

In the wake of Cambridge Analytica, concerns about personal data privacy abound. Of course, Facebook isn't the only company that's been caught collecting and sharing user details it shouldn't have. What's most interesting about this entire saga is the fact that we continue to trust the likes of Amazon, Google and others despite these lapses. We continue to buy devices with cameras, microphones and other tech, and willingly put them in our homes. Recode data reporter Rani Molla explains why our trust hasn't entirely eroded in a piece for Vox.

Using the D1, Nikon's first homegrown DSLR
Blair Bunting,
PetaPixel

PetaPixel revists the Nikon D1, a camera that changed photography when it debuted in 1999. "Every time I take out the Nikon D1, it reminds me of how far we have come in the last 20 years," Bunting writes.

'Fake artists' have billions of streams on Spotify. Is Sony now playing the service at its own game?
Tim Ingham,
Rolling Stone

Music Business Worldwide founder Tim Ingham explains how Spotify's "fake artists" controversy may be getting more interesting with labels taking matters into their own hands.

Arturia MicroFreak review
Future Music Magazine,
MusicRadar

The quirky and affordable French digital/analog hybrid synth was released this week. The instrument caused quite the buzz at NAMM, and now we know why.

