Recommended Reading: Trusting companies despite privacy lapses

PetaPixel revists the Nikon D1, a camera that changed photography when it debuted in 1999. "Every time I take out the Nikon D1, it reminds me of how far we have come in the last 20 years," Bunting writes.

'Fake artists' have billions of streams on Spotify. Is Sony now playing the service at its own game?

Tim Ingham,

Rolling Stone

Music Business Worldwide founder Tim Ingham explains how Spotify's "fake artists" controversy may be getting more interesting with labels taking matters into their own hands.