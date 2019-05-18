Show More Results

Image credit: Rivian
Rivian designed a camp stove add-on for its electric truck

The automaker showed the concept off at Overland West.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Rivian has shown off its upcoming electric truck at the Overland Expo West, and it certainly looks different -- and a lot more extra -- from the previous times we've seen it. The automaker has debuted a camp kitchen for the R1T, and it's even powered by the EV's battery pack. Because, you know, why rough it in the wilderness when you can slide a fancy camping stove out of your truck and cook a full English breakfast to perfection?

The company told TechCrunch that it's just a concept at the moment, but it does intend to make the camp stove available after the truck itself comes out in 2020. Based on how the brand presented the stove and its other products, it's clear that the company is targeting outdoorsy types with money to spare. The add-on might cost a pretty penny.

Rivian's R1T boasts 750 horsepower and can tow up to 11,000 pounds. It's powered by a 180kwh battery pack, which it says is the world's largest, that's fully sealed to allow the truck to drive through up to three feet of water. The company says owners can use the vehicle's battery for lights and for cooking for over a week and still only consume 11 percent of the pack's juice. Those interested may want to keep that in mind and plan accordingly if they don't want to cook over an open fire like everyone else.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Rivian
