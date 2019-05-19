Chevy tests a crossover utility version of its Bolt EV

There's no official release schedule for the EUV, but a combination of rumors and GM's overall timeline suggests you'll see the machine arrive in late 2020.

This will likely be a stopgap model for Chevy. GM is in the midst of developing a third-generation platform that will form the foundation of its EVs for years to come, but that will take time -- this gives the automaker more variety before it transitions to electric vehicles in earnest. And much like Tesla's Model Y, Chevy could produce the Bolt EUV without making dramatic changes.