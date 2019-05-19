Google reportedly suspends Huawei's Android support after US ban

The company is still "internally" discussing which services are going away, the source said. Google would cut off all tech support and collaboration for Android and services, however.

We've asked Google for comment. If accurate, though, the suspension would represent a serious blow to Huawei's mobile efforts. Although this shouldn't dent the company's Chinese business much (it can't use Google apps in the country), it depends on access to Google apps to remain competitive with devices like the P30 Pro. So long as the US blacklisting persists, Huawei might have to rely on third-party apps and services just to offer fully functional handsets -- and there's no guarantee customers will be receptive to the change.