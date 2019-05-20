Double Fine's post-apocalyptic adventure 'Rad' arrives August 20th

The developers at Double Fine are no strangers to some out-there visuals and game elements, and Rad appears to be no exception. The game will place players in the role of a young boy forced to navigate a post-apocalyptic world where the planet has been inhabited by mutants. The only way for the hero to survive is to adopt those mutant elements as his own while battling through procedurally-generated levels. The third-person, top-down adventure game features an '80s-inspired style, neon-bright visuals, and tons of new twists in each playthrough.