EVgo is installing fast chargers at Chevron filling stations

With an EVgo fast charger, you can get about 90 miles of range in 30 minutes, and they work with any EV that accepts DC Fast Charging. Its charging network is one of the larger ones in the US, and the company recently teamed up with GM to offer new Chevy Bolt owners free charging for a limited time. Having them at conventional gas stations is particularly convenient for highway travelers, who can take care of meals and bathroom breaks while their vehicle charges up.

Since customers won't be buying fuel, service station owners haven't exactly been motivated to install chargers. However, that's slowly changing -- for instance, one of the largest suppliers of gas dispenser recently invested in Tritrium, and EV charging company. And gas stations can make a cut on the electricity and sell snacks to customers, as I discovered when touring France's charging infrastructure in a Renault Zoe.