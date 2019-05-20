Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
save
Save
share

Space exploration indie ‘Outer Wilds’ hits Xbox One and PC May 30th

The crowdfunded game is a timed exclusive on Epic Games Store.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
18m ago in Art
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Open-world space exploration indie Outer Wilds will arrive on Xbox One and the Epic Games Store May 30th. It emerged last week the crowdfunded Mobius Digital title would be a timed exclusive for the Epic Store. Outer Wilds will arrive on other platforms later.

The game takes place in a solar system stuck in a time loop. You'll look for answers and explore hidden areas that change over time, such as an underground city that's swallowed by sand and the surface of a planet that crumbles beneath you.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr