Sony says the PlayStation 5 will be 'immersive' and 'seamless'

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 21, 2019

Sony just announced a partnership with Microsoft to improve its PlayStation Now cloud infrastructure. Last month, it revealed that that the PS5 would pack a third-generation, 8-core AMD Ryzen CPU built with 7-nanometer Zen 2 microarchitecture. That will be paired with a custom Radeon Navi GPU that supports ray-tracing.

Of course, you'd expect it to dramatically outperform a PS4 considering how much graphics and disk speeds have increased since it was first introduced in 2013. However, Sony seems to be taking pains to show how this all technology will make gaming more fun by minimizing load times, glitchy playback and cloud issues that can affect online/team play. Now, we just need to know how much all of this will cost.