The Morning After: Impossible Foods' next project is sausage meat

How a burger maker became a "platform."

Impossible Foods' rising empire of almost-meat



Impossible says it wants to create a parallel universe of not-animal products -- not just burger patties but also steak and even eggs. "The primary goal is to effectively eliminate the use of animals in the food system," said founder and CEO Pat Brown. The big challenge is changing a fundamental cultural idea, backed by powerful industrial forces: Meat doesn't have to come from animals.



We tried the plant-based meat in a breakfast sandwich and siu mai.

Impossible Foods' next product is sausage



After three years of selling convincing plant-based burgers, Impossible Foods is on the verge of releasing its next product: sausage. For Chris Ip, Impossible cooked up a sausage patty for a breakfast sandwich and folded the ground meat into steamed siu mai, showing its versatility. The sausage is one of many new foods -- including eggs and steak -- the company has been testing the waters for as it bills itself as a "platform" for creating custom proteins rather than a vegan-burger manufacturer. It's all very Food 2.0.

It would lose Google apps and future OS updates.

Google suspends Huawei's Android support (updated)



Reuters sources claim Google has suspended transactions with Huawei that require transferring proprietary hardware and software, hobbling much of its smartphone business outside China. It "immediately" loses access to future OS updates beyond the Android Open Source Project, according to the insider, and upcoming phones would have to go without official apps like the Google Play Store and Gmail. It's huge news for Huawei, and not in the good way.

The most basic one will set us back $9.90.

Arduino's new Nano board family is more powerful and affordable



Arduino's Nano line will soon welcome four new products. They're all small boards like the classic one, making Nano a family of small boards meant for compact projects. All the new boards boast low energy consumption and processors more powerful than the classic. Even better, they're all pretty affordable: The most basic entry, called Nano Every, is good for "everyday" projects and can replace the classic Nano.



Because we all know most children are space cadets.

Using tech to keep your kids organized and on task



Gone are the days of trusty Moleskine 18-month planners, scraps of to-do lists and family calendars hanging on the fridge. Full-time jobs and older kids mean more clubs, more appointments, more social life. Making a move to digital organization can take a load off and breathe new life into the family. Often you have the apps and software on hand -- you just need to rethink how you use them.



