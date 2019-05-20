US to back international guidelines for AI ethics

The guidelines also call on governments to boost AI funding and establish frameworks that help turn research into real-world applications. There could be "deregulated environments" to test AI before unleashing it in the wild, as an example.

The guidelines should be released on May 22nd and come from 50 experts in the public and private sectors, including governments and tech companies.

This cooperation isn't unexpected. President Trump pushed for regulations in his executive order prioritizing AI. American companies and institutions have pressed for positive uses of AI, too. The larger concern is that this might not translate to real action. While the principles could help shape laws, there's no obligation to honor them. Also, these guidelines only affect a small number of countries. China isn't included, and it's well-known for abusing AI to erode privacy and free speech. This is a nudge in the right direction, but only a nudge.