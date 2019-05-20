What's on TV: 'What/If,' 'Doom Patrol' and 'Killing Eve'

Even though Game of Thrones has finished, HBO will try to keep viewers engaged with a post-series show on Sunday night. For others, there are finales of Killing Eve and Doom Patrol to watch this week, while Netflix premieres include the social media thriller anthology What/If, She's Gotta Have It and a new comedy special from Wanda Sykes. For gamers, Team Sonic Racing is launching across platforms, and the Switch has a few Resident Evil games to play through again. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).