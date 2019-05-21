Adobe's Premiere Rush CC video editing app arrives on Android

The wait is over! #PremiereRush is now available in the Samsung Galaxy Store & Google Play Store. Try the app for free: https://t.co/kaqlxFoEC2#MadeWithRush | 📽️: @jessicaneistadt pic.twitter.com/UgyQFoPLtE — Adobe Video Creators (@AdobeVideo) May 21, 2019

Premiere Rush CC is a simpler version of Premiere Pro CC and Audition for editing video on the go, aimed at YouTubers and other creators. It counts color correction and resizing options, and the ability to add motion graphics and tweak audio among its features. Once you've finished editing, you can publish the video on YouTube, Instagram and other platforms. All your projects are synced to the cloud, so you can continue editing where you left off on another device, including in Premiere Pro.

You can try out Premiere Rush for free under a starter plan, which allows you to export up to three projects gratis with 2GB of cloud storage. After that, you'll need a subscription, such as through Adobe Creative Cloud (you'll have access with a Premiere Pro plan or Adobe's student subscription). An individual plan with 100GB of cloud storage costs $10/month, while team and enterprise plans are $20/month and $30/month respectively.