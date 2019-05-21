Apple sells refreshed version of LG's UltraFine 4K display

Just because Apple has stopped selling the UltraFine 5K doesn't mean it has given up on LG's monitors altogether. In sync with the launch of the eight-core MacBook Pro, the company has quietly started selling a new version of LG's UltraFine 4K. The new version is lower resolution (it's 'just' 3,840 x 2,160), but it jumps from 21.5 inches to 23.7 inches and now includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports to let you daisy chain devices.
It's still a vivid screen with a 500cd/m2 brightness and DCI-P3 color support, and it will charge laptops that need up to 85W of power. You'll also find a trio of regular USB-C ports for less demanding peripherals.
The screen is available now for the same $699 as the old option. This still won't help much if you're looking for a larger Apple-approved monitor. The firm is rumored to be returning to in-house displays with a 31.6-inch 6K model sometime this year, however. If true, it might make sense for Apple to pass on a larger LG display when its own hardware would fill that gap.