Firefox is about to get much, much faster

The new release also comes with a bunch of new privacy features, including a fingerprinting and cryptomining blocker (turn this feature on via "Content Blocking" in settings), and private browsing personalization. You won't have to manually enter your passwords every time you're in private mode -- registering and saving passwords for a website will work just as it does in normal mode. You'll also be able to decide which add-ons and web extensions to enable (or disable) when you're browsing privately.

Other new features include a fully accessible browser toolbar, which aims to make the web accessible for even more people regardless of their abilities, an AV1 update for smoother video playback and, rolling out gradually over the coming year, a WebRender update, which will make browsing look and feel faster and more efficient.