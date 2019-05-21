HQ Trivia's fourth season starts at 9 PM ET

It's also adding occasional polls that ask players to collectively decide on topics for the game -- good to potentially get the game into your areas of knowledge and for its makers to keep you engaged. Matt Richards is still the regular primetime host, a role he took over after the exit of Scott Rogowsky, with others like Sharon Carpenter, Anna Roisman and Lauren Gambino rotating in for special games or other events.

Last night's season three finale included over 300,000 players and had to restart after a delay. As HQ tries to regain the momentum that had over a million people playing live at times, we'll see if these new features bring players back consistently The first game of season four is minutes away, you can install the app on iOS or Android and play now.