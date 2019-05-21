Huawei may debut its Android alternative as soon as this fall

It's no secret that Huawei has been developing its own mobile OS, or that it was doing so in case it were ever cut off from Android. With that hypothetical situation becoming a reality, Huawei's need for its own OS appears more urgent than ever.

It isn't surprising that Huawei could have its system up and running soon, as it's been in development for years. Huawei does still have access to the Android Open Source Project, but we don't know whether its OS will be based on that, or if it will be entirely different. As Engadget's Cherlynn Low pointed out, software isn't Huawei's strong suit, so even if it can get its backup OS running by this fall, chances are it won't meet customers' expectations.

Engadget has reached out to Huawei for comment.