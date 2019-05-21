Watch trailers for each 'Black Mirror' episode in season five

In Smithereens, a cab driver listening to a meditation app spirals out of control, taking his passenger hostage.

In Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too, a teenager tries to connect with her favorite pop star (played by Cyrus) via a toy robot.

And in Striking Vipers, two estranged college friends reunite, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.

All three episodes will arrive on Netflix on June 5th. In the meantime, you can catch up on past seasons or watch Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the interactive movie based on the show.