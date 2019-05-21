Now there's a dedicated Steam Chat app for Android and iOS

Last year Valve released Steam Chat for the desktop, and now its messaging service is fully mobile with a dedicated app for Android and iOS. Naturally, it cribs the desktop version's features, including:

Friends List - See who's in game or online at a glance. Never miss an opportunity to play.

Rich Chat - Your chats get even better with higher fidelity links, videos, tweets, GIFs, Giphy, Steam emoticons, and more.

Invite Links - Add new friends on Steam with a link. Generate an invite link you can text or email.

Customizable Notifications - Mobile notifications mean you'll never miss a message or game invite. You can customize your notifications per friend, group chat, and chat channel.