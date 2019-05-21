Tech's favorite bag brand will sell you a $600 carbon fiber tripod

While traditional tripods are bulky and take up space, Peak Design's Travel Tripod has legs that nest perfectly together, achieving a maximum diameter of just 3.25 inches (around the same as a water bottle) while still boasting a height of 58.5 inches, so it's pretty portable. Additionally, the tripod head comes with a single adjustment ring for super-fast camera attachment. The ball head measures 3.25 inches, so it aligns with the tripods overall profile, and can still accommodate a full frame DSLR with a telephoto lens. Other handy features include a universal phone mount, bubble level and hook for counterweights.

Travel Tripod is available with carbon fiber or aluminium legs, and, as you'd expect, a hefty price tag of $600 / $350 respectively. Get in quick for a pre-sale discount on Peak Design's Kickstarter, or get it in time for your vacation when it goes on sale with the usual major retailers later this summer.