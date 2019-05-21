Windows 10 May update brings light theme and more upgrade controls

Other additions are harder to see, but could make life considerably easier. You'll have more control over installing updates, with the option to pause them for up to 35 days in week-long increments. And with Windows Hello now toting FIDO2 certification, you can sign into apps, devices and services using biometrics and PIN codes instead of passwords.

The update is deploying in a staggered fashion as we write this, although there's an important warning: if you're upgrading from the April 2018 or October 2018 releases, you'll have to remove any SD cards and USB storage before you start the upgrade process in earnest. Otherwise, you should feel free to install the May 2019 build when you're ready.