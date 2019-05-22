Airbus shares a glimpse of its flying taxi cockpit

The photos show the single seat inside Alpha Two. It looks like something you'd find in a video racing game at an arcade, but a bit more futuristic. From the cockpit, passengers will get an unobstructed view of the horizon -- there's no pilot to get in the way. There's also a single, high-definition screen, which will show information like the flight path. Another photo shows Alpha Two with its cabin hatch open, but it's not clear how passengers will actually get into the aircraft. Airbus says it envisions a platform or steps.

The company's initial flight tests have reportedly gone well, though the aircraft only hovered about 16 feet above the ground for a few seconds. But Vahana has more development and plenty of testing to do before it's ready for passenger flight. Still, just a few years ago, self-flying air taxis sounded far fetched, and today we have a pretty good idea of what they could look like.