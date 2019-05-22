‘Just Cause’ movie is coming from ‘John Wick’ creator

The first Just Cause game, released by Square Enix and Avalanche Studios in 2006, follows Agency black ops agent Rico Rodriquez as he works to overthrow a dangerous dictator on a fictional South American island. The sequel, Just Cause 2, released for Windows, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, grew to six million players.

Two more Just Cause games have been released since then, but the hype behind the franchise seems to have faded. The most recent game, Just Cause 4, released last December for Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, was a complete flop for Square Enix. But if the upcoming film franchise turns out to be a success at the box office, future installments could do a little better.