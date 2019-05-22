'Overwatch' Anniversary event brings custom Workshop games to all

Over the last three years, you've escorted endless payloads, captured countless points, and booped oodles of enemies. Now that's something to celebrate!



Welcome to Overwatch Anniversary 2019!



🎉🎁🎂 https://t.co/TgEH4nl42C pic.twitter.com/5GsH5ripnP — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 21, 2019

They can use the Workshop that had been available in Overwatch's test servers for about a month to make up all kinds of custom rules and triggers for modes that have little or nothing to do with the main game. Now it's available to all players on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, so that they can jump in custom games to experience what others have created, or share their ideas with a code.

The Anniversary event page has a countdown reflecting what seasonal brawls will fill up the game's arcade each day, and previews for all of the custom character skins, intros and emotes. Other small tweaks in the latest patch mean Baptiste's Immortality Field generator and Wrecking Ball's mines will follow any moving platforms they land on, and Play of the Game replay cameras are supposed to " better match what happened in-game." The Anniversary events and bonus items are available through June 10th.