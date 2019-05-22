Show More Results

'Fortnite' player Tfue presses his esports team to #ReleaseTheContract

Turner Tenney is trying to get out of his contract with FaZe Clan in a case that could change esports.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Business
Just a couple of days after pro Fortnite player Turner "Tfue" Tenney filed a lawsuit against his esports team FaZe Clan, the gamer himself is speaking out in a new video. As we explained yesterday, Tenney's lawsuit seeks to sever ties with FaZe Clan, claiming he is an artist and should be protected under California's Talent Agency Act from the team which he says is limiting his opportunities and taking up to 80 percent of revenue he earns from third parties.

FaZe responded two days ago with a couple of statements claiming that it has only collected $60,000 from their partnership while Tenney made millions, and posted a single clause from the lawsuit regarding the 80 percent claim. The team claims it has never collected on that clause and has been working to improve the agreement.

In his video, Tenney begins by saying that parts of the lawsuit referring to a dangerous lifestyle and stunts performed in videos is not what he wants it to be about and will be removed. Beyond that, his messages is simple, imploring followers to pressure FaZe to "#ReleasetheContract." The deal that his lawsuit claims is onerous and one sided is not fully available to the public, and Tenney says that while he cannot disclose what's in it, that once people are shown they'll understand how bad it is. Engadget has contacted FaZe Clan but has not received a response yet, we'll update this post if there's any new information.

Update: In response to the video, FaZe Clan owner Richard "FaZe" Banks tweeted that "we ARE indeed releasing the contract."

Source: Tfue (YouTube)
