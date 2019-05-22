Uber Eats may soon offer an unlimited delivery subscription

Uber Eats is working on Eats Pass



(What's up with the placeholder texts though 😂) pic.twitter.com/AhhjuJTWe0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 22, 2019

The upcoming feature, discovered by reverse engineering specialist Jane Manchun Wong and confirmed by Uber to TechCrunch, would do away with the usual Uber Eats service fee. That's generally 15 percent of an order cost, so users could stand to save a fair whack if they're ordering Uber Eats on the reg.

And from Uber's point of view, the Uber Eats Pass is a solid way to retain customers -- if you're already paying for a delivery service with them then you're less likely to order elsewhere. No further details yet on when the service will roll out, but given Uber's already-dominant position in people's lives, the move could see it become the leading contender in the ongoing battle of food delivery apps.