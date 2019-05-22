'Vader Immortal' is the Star Wars VR game I've been waiting for

Combat is pretty simplistic, but satisfying. You defend by holding your light saber in the opposite direction of oncoming attacks. And when you get an opening, you just have to swing wide to hit back. Given how well the Quest can track my hand movements, there's certainly room for the game to add more complex attacks down the line. The action ramps up quickly: Eventually, I was deflecting lasers from a dozen stormtroopers at once. And when it came to hand-to-hand fighting, I found myself taking on two saber-wielding robots at the same time.

During the hour I spent playing the first episode of Vader Immortal, I felt like I was living through a solid Star Wars TV series. I won't say much else about the game's narrative, but I think true fans of the series' lore will be tickled by some of its deep cuts. You could tell that the developers care deeply about every aspect of the experience. The loading dock at Vader's fortress feels like it's ripped right out of the films. The scale of some of the environments feels staggering. And most importantly, it's actually well written by David Goyer. The ILMxLAB team also worked closely with LucasFilm's Story Group, making the game an official part of the Star Wars canon.

At $10, the first episode of Vader Immortal is a must buy for every Oculus Quest owner. And for any true Star Wars fan, it's reason enough to pick up that $399 VR headset.