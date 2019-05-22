Valve is making its own version of 'Dota Auto Chess'

For "a variety of reasons" the two teams concluded they couldn't work directly with each other, but settled on each building their own stand-alone version of the game while supporting each other "to the fullest." Drodo has already been working on its own non-Dota mobile version of the game, available in beta now, while Valve helped migrate the accounts of existing Dota Auto Chess players over to the new version. Valve, meanwhile, is now working on a standalone Dota version "with Drodo's blessing", and says it'll share more information on that soon.