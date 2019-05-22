Vizio's 2019 4K TVs arrive with promise of AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support

You can get the regular 2019 P-Series Quantum in 65- and 75-inch sizes as well, but you'll have to settle for lower brightness levels (1,200) nits and 240 local dimming zones. That reduces the prices considerably, however, to $2,500 and $1,400 for the 75- and 65-inch models.

If you saw "Vizio" in the headline and had something cheaper in mind, then the M-Series might be for you. The 65-inch model still has quantum dot HDR technology, but drops to 600 nits of brightness and 90 local zones for $1,000, while the 55-inch model is $800. If that's still too much, Vizio has a "budget" M-Series lineup with quantum dot HDR, but just 20 dimming zones and 400 nits of brightness. That drops the prices a bit to $900 and $700 for the 65- and 55-inch models. If you don't need a set that big, there are 50-inch ($550) and 43-inch ($400) M-Series models as well.

Finally, there's the entry-level V-Series with no quantum dots and local dimming. However, you still get Dolby Vision and HDR10 at $1,199.99 for a 77-inch model, $600 for the 65-incher and a mere $450 for the 55-inch model (for a complete list of models, go here).

SmartCast 3.0 finally lets you customize the layout of streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and others. You can also cast any Chromecast-enabled app to the screen. Vizio said that Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are coming to Vizio TVs this summer, at which point you'll be able to control them using with Siri, along with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.