Fujifilm launches the groundbreaking 102-megapixel mirrorless GFX100

While there are four full-frame mirrorless cameras battling it out for supremacy, Fujifilm is content to stick with APS-C and medium-format. Now, it has announced that its impressive flagship medium-format camera, the 102-megapixel GFX100, will soon go on sale.
On top of the insane resolution -- the highest of any mirrorless or medium-format mirrorless camera -- the GFX100 has some seriously impressive specifications. The sensor is back-side illuminated, so you'll be able to crank up the ISO and capture clean images in low light. Fujifilm said it's the first medium-format camera with full-coverage phase-detect autofocus, with subject tracking and face/eye detection. Thanks to that system, it'll shoot up to to 210 percent faster than the contrast AF-equipped GFX 50R.