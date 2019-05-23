Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google Duo's group video calls roll out to everyone

You can chat with up to seven of your friends at the same time.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
41m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google

Google is making Duo more useful as it's rolling out group video calls to everyone on Android and iOS. You can have up to eight people on a call at once (a far lower limits than FaceTime's 32 and Skype's 50). Group calls gradually went live in some markets this month, but now they'll be available for everyone.

There's also a data saving mode for mobile data networks and WiFi on Android in certain markets, including Brazil, India and Indonesia. Google says when it's active, both you and the person you're calling will save data. The feature will arrive in more regions in the coming months.

In addition, Google is letting you spice up your video voicemails. On Android (and soon on iOS), you can add text, emojis and doodles to your messages.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr