NYC will accept Google Pay on some subway and bus routes

Once the pilot starts, you'll be able to use Google Pay to board all Staten Island buses and subway stations along the 4-5-6 lines between Grand Central and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center. Since it's a pilot and will have limited availability, Maps will also roll out a feature that will show you which routes accept Google Pay in the coming weeks.

A new Assistant feature that can show you transit updates in real time, however, is rolling out today. When you ask Assistant questions like "Hey Google, when is the next 4 train arriving" via your phone, a smart speaker or a Smart Display, it will provide you with ETAs and even a walking route.