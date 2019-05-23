Show More Results

Scuf debuts a modular alternative to the Xbox Elite controller

It offers interchangeable faceplates and thumbsticks.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Gadgetry
Scuf Gaming

Last year, Scuf introduced its Vantage customizable PS4 controller. It offered PlayStation fans a more comfortable grip and the ability to increase speed by cutting down on hand movements. Now, Scuf is ready to unveil a controller for Xbox One, the Prestige. The gamepad builds on Scuf's previous customizable features and adds perks like a longer battery life -- thanks to a lithium-ion battery that boasts up to 30 hours on a full charge.

