Watch the first teaser for CBS' 'Star Trek: Picard' series

CBS has offered the first real peek at its upcoming Star Trek: Picard series with a minute-long teaser trailer. It doesn't offer much in the way of detail beyond a look at some vineyards, a case of Chateau Picard wine and a noticeably older Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). It seems as though he's leading a peaceful lifestyle, but there's almost zero chance Picard's world will stay that way for long.
Sponsored Links
A voiceover suggests the show picks up 15 years after The Next Generation and dig into the reasons why the legendary admiral left Starfleet. We also know it has ties with JJ Abrams' 2009 Star Trek movie. There's no release date for Star Trek: Picard yet, other than a vague "coming soon." It'll stream on CBS All Access in the US, Crave in Canada and Amazon Prime Video elsewhere.