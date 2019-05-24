Huawei is banned from using SD cards in future devices

The SD Association confirmed to Engadget that Huawei was dropped from the trade group in order to comply with recent orders from the US Department of Commerce. Last week, the government agency placed Huawei and 70 of its affiliate companies on its "Entity List," a decision that signifies the government believes Huawei may be undermining American interests. It also makes the company ineligible to receive items or funding without government approval. That, in addition to the executive order signed by President Trump that bans the sale and use of telecommunications equipment from companies that pose "unacceptable" risks to national security, has placed Huawei in a significant bind.

Huawei told Android Authority that its customers will be able to continue purchasing and using SD and microSD cards with its products for the time being. It's not clear how the move will affect the company's future phones and devices, but Huawei has been moving away from the format in favor of its own "Nano Memory Cards."

Being dropped by the SD Association is certainly a blow to Huawei, but it's a relatively small one given some of the other hits the company has taken in the last week. Google suspended Android support for the company's phones and chipmakers Intel, Qualcomm and AMD have cut off supplies to the Chinese tech maker.