Leak shows Microsoft's very purple 'Fortnite' Xbox One S

The system itself would be a standard disc-based version of the Xbox One S with 1TB of storage.

If accurate, the Fortnite model is days away from launch and would cost just under €300 in Germany, and likely $299 in the US. That could make it a tough sell to some gamers. Microsoft's E3 presentation is right around the corner, and there's a real possibility it will talk about its next-generation Xbox ahead of a 2020 debut. If so, the One S could quickly feel like outdated tech -- this would be more for kids or collectors.