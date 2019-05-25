The Morning After: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' got rescheduled

Employees and partners are already testing its streaming capabilities.Every Xbox One title will be playable on Project xCloud

When Project xCloud debuts, it'll be capable of streaming any of the system's games (including backward compatible ones) out of the gate without developers needing to make any changes. Microsoft also says when a developer updates an Xbox One game, those changes will automatically apply to Project xCloud versions. However, changes to the developer's kit let a game know when it's being played from the cloud to adjust for different types of displays or run multiplayer games on a single server.

The teeth, the legs, the teeth, the eyes, the teeth.'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie delayed to fix nightmare-inducing design

Following a statement by director Jeff Fowler that changes are "going to happen," Paramount pushed back the release date three months to give the filmmakers "a little more time to make Sonic just right." Now it's set for release on Valentine's Day in 2020.

How a burger maker became a "platform."Impossible Foods' rising empire of almost-meat

Impossible says it wants to create a parallel universe of not-animal products -- not just burger patties but also steak and even eggs. "The primary goal is to effectively eliminate the use of animals in the food system," said founder and CEO Pat Brown. The big challenge is changing a fundamental cultural idea, backed by powerful industrial forces: Meat doesn't have to come from animals.

No-gen portable gaming.'Firewatch' publisher's Playdate gaming handheld has a black-and-white screen, and a crank

Veteran software developer, Panic (best known for writing Transmit and publishing Firewatch), has unveiled a handheld game system, Playdate, that aims to break the rules of game consoles. There's a flip-out crank that serves as an analog controller, plus a monochrome 400 x 240 LCD that takes us back to the days of Game Boy but promises a "premium" experience -- even without a backlight.



It also has a unique software strategy to match its name. Games will arrive in "seasons" of 12, released one per week, without any word of which one is next. However, one title announced is Crankin's Time Travel Adventure from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi. The cutesy portable will ship in 2020 for $149 with the first season of games included.

An outstanding EV for folks not looking to make a design statement.The Kia Niro EV is relentlessly sensible

According to Roberto Baldwin, "The Hyundai Kona EV is an outstanding crossover and the upcoming Kia Soul EV puts a lot of fun and storage space into a small package. But it's the Kia Niro EV that bests them both. It's not flashy or fun like the Kona or Soul; it's an EV for grownups that will actually fit grownups."

The full breakdown.Sony just laid out everything there is to know (so far) about the PS5

During a corporate strategy presentation, Sony listed all the next-gen gaming information it has revealed so far. Cloud gaming and discs? Check. Support for resolutions going all the way up to 8K? Check. 3D audio, ray tracing and an SSD? Check, check, check. Unfortunately, Sony still has yet to reveal when the PS5 will come out -- we know for sure that it won't appear this year -- or where it will first become available, and how much it will cost.

But wait, there's more...

