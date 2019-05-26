AMD's first Navi GPUs are the Radeon RX 5000-series

Unfortunately, AMD is waiting until E3 to divulge specifics on these next-generation RDNA cards. For now, the company says we can expect 25 percent better performance-per-clock and 50 percent faster performance per watt with the new architecture, compared to its older Graphics Core Next technology. In addition to being the first 7nm consumer video cards, the Radeon RX 5000-series will also support PCIe 4.0 and fast GDDR6 memory. In a brief on-stage demo, we saw one of the RX 5700 go against NVIDIA's RTX 2070 in Strange Brigade, where it emerged victorious by about 10 percent.

Here's the first Navi demo: Radeon RX 5700 vs the NVIDIA RTX 2070. AMD says they win by about 10% pic.twitter.com/2Jx3LHIb3d — Devindra Hardawar (@Devindra) May 27, 2019

One key feature that's still missing is ray tracing, which NVIDIA is banking on heavily with its RTX cards. Even though AMD said it's developing ray tracing technology of its own, it seemed like something it'd be eager to announce if it was going to be present in these cards. But during a post-keynote chat with AMD CEO Lisa Su, she didn't rule out the feature, and just hinted that we'll hear a lot more during their E3 livestream on June 10th.

"We view ray tracing as a very important element across the portfolio, so we'll have it in a number of other places," Su said.

AMD says the Radeon RX 5700 cards are expected to go on sale in July.