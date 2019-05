Every summer, the PC industry descends on the capital of Taiwan to show off the latest in components, laptops and gaming gear. It's an opportunity for us to see the shape of things to come, and get excited about how much more powerful our machines are about to get. After a series of very long flights, we have congregated in Taipei to bring you the best of this year's show. So, stay tuned through the next week for all of the most exciting technology to come out of Computex 2019.