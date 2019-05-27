Show More Results

Image credit: Acer
Acer brings NVIDIA's Quadro RTX 5000 to its ConceptD 7 laptop

The pro machine will get the highly-coveted professional graphics gear.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
41m ago in Personal Computing
Acer

Earlier this year, Acer announced its ConceptD range of high-end notebooks designed to woo away folks who had gone sour on the MacBook Pro. The company touted the range's sharp looks and sharp specs paired with a commitment to color accuracy on the display. Now, with the advent of NVIDIA's new Quadro RTX graphics for laptops, Acer will now offer the RTX 5000 inside its ConceptD 7.

Gallery: Acer ConceptD 7 | 6 Photos

6

Acer hasn't felt the need to mess around with the existing system, which makes sense since the ConceptD line was only announced in April. That means it's still offering a ninth-generation Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVME storage and that 15.6-inch, Pantone-validated 4K display. The one thing that Acer neglected to mention — yet — was how much it expects you to pay for the tweaked ConceptD 7, and when you can expect to own one.

Catch up on all the latest news from Computex 2019 here!

acer, Computex 2019, Computex2019, ConceptD, ConceptD 7, gear, nvidia, NVIDIA Quadro, personal computing, personalcomputing, Quadro, Quadro RTX 5000
By Daniel Cooper @danielwcooper

