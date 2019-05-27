ASUS' latest WiFi 6 router looks appallingly normal

Spec-wise, these new routers use Broadcom chipsets and support up to tri-band 6,600Mbps WiFi connectivity. That's significantly faster than the maximum 4,804Mbps speed on their predecessor, the RT-AX92U in the AiMesh AX6100 kit. Furthermore, the new routers use WiFi 6 for both backhaul (between mesh routers) and front-haul (between routers and client devices) connections, whereas the previous version used WiFi 6 just for backhaul. This translates to faster transfer rates across the board, courtesy of how WiFi 6 more efficiently handles data across with multiple devices.

And yes, you can add any existing ASUS AiMesh router as a new node to extend your mesh network coverage. Just toggle the pairing function in the official app and you should be good to go. There's also a 2.5G WAN port at the back for those who have a multi-gig connection, along with three LAN ports and a USB port. You'll also get ASUS' AiProtection Pro router security software (powered by Trend Micro), which provides real-time malware detection plus parental controls.

As with many Computex announcements from ASUS, there's no word on how much the AX6600 will cost, but you can expect it to show up in some markets as early as Q3 this year.